How to watch Seahawks vs. Texans NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Kickoff is set from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks are somehow still in the NFC wild card race despite some truly horrendous showings in the last month. Seattle did a key victory last week against the 49ers and could be turning a corner offensively. If there’s any game for Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf to break out of their funk, this is the one.

The Texans continue to go nowhere this season. David Culley and management have to assess who is worth keeping around for next season and who needs to be let go, which is tough to do when the team has holes everywhere. Once Deshaun Watson was sidelined due to legal issues, this season was done.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -350, Texans +270