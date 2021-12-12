How to watch Saints vs. Jets NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a tough home loss to the Saints. If Jameis was healthy, I think we’d be talking about the Saints as a playoff team for sure. But between Trevor Simian and Taysom Hill, the Saints offense has been very bad. With Alvin Kamara likely back this week, the Saints offense will get a much needed boost.

It’s been an extremely tough season for the New York Jets. However, I will say they’ve been playing their best football as of late. Zach Wilson has improved and is playing better football lately. They’re coming off a 33-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. I would expect to see Wilson continue to improve in this game against a good Saints defense.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Saints -240, Jets +195