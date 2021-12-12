How to watch Cowboys vs. Washington NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. This is the first time these division rivals are facing one another this season.

The Dallas Cowboys started off the season red hot but have had some big struggles lately. They are coming off a 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, but even in that game Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense struggled. Their backfield is banged up as Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a knee injury and Tony Pollard is a game-time decision as he’s dealing with a foot injury. They’ll need to get their passing game going early if they want to win this one.

Everybody has been by the Washington Football Team’s run they’ve made over the past few weeks. Some are now even projecting them to win the NFC East over the Cowboys. There is still a shot of that as they still have two games against their division rival. Coming off a game-winning field goal, the WFT has all the confidence in the world.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Washington

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -200, Washington +170