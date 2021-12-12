How to watch Lions vs. Broncos NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:05 PM EST from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Detroit Lions are coming off their first win of the season in a thrill against the Minnesota Vikings. They drove down the field in a two-minute drill and scored on the final play of the game. Jared Goff was actually throwing the ball down the field a bit and that led to some success. They will need him to find some success against this tough defense.

Coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, this is the perfect bounce back game for the Denver Broncos who are still in the playoff picture. Teddy Bridgewater has struggled and some are calling for Drew Locke, so it’ll be interesting to see what they do. I expect their defense to force a few turnovers this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Moneyline odds: Broncos -475, Lions +350