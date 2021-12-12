How to watch Giants vs. Chargers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Giants have started to overcome or at least play through injury issues, but now the team is dealing with the general lack of talent across the board. The uncertainty at quarterback has added to New York’s troubles, with Jake Fromm potentially getting the start in this game if Mike Glennon isn’t cleared in time. It looks like Glennon is on track to play.

The Chargers got a much-needed win over the Bengals in Week 13 and need to keep winning to stay in the AFC playoff picture. That hot start seems like a decade ago, as Justin Herbert has had to deal with some growing pains in the middle part of the season. LA is also dealing with a COVID situation in the receiver group, so the Chargers could be without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in this game.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giants vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -425, Giants +320