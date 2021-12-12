What channel Bills vs. Bucs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 14 in a battle of two Super Bowl contenders. The Bills are trying to recover from a brutal loss to the Patriots last week, while the Buccaneers hope to extend their winning streak to four games. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Bills have slowed down significantly from the beginning of the season but still have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league as long as Josh Allen is under center. Buffalo couldn’t handle the elements well last week and may need to get the run game going for future contests where the weather doesn’t cooperate. The problem this week is Tampa’s defense, which has been stout on the ground.

The Buccaneers have woken up after their surprising loss to Washington, winning three straight contests. Tom Brady continues to work his magic, while Leonard Fournette has emerged as an all-around running back many expected him to be straight out of college. Tampa Bay’s defense needs to be better against the pass, and this Buffalo offense will provide a tough test for the Bucs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bills vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bucs -170, Bills +150