What channel Jaguars vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET from Nissan Stadium. The Titans won the first matchup 37-19.

It has been a dumpster fire in Jacksonville this season, but they have still won some surprising games including a 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills. They’re coming off a 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and there really weren’t any positives to take away from that game. I would expect to see them use James Robinson a bit more this week.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a bye week following a 36-13 loss to the New England Patriots. If Derrick Henry were still healthy, I would say the Titans were the favorites to win the AFC. But without Henry, the Titans aren’t a top contender. This is an extremely important game for a team whose currently sitting atop the division.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

