What channel Raiders vs. Chiefs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM EST from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won the first meeting between the two teams 41-14.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been extremely unlucky this season as they’ve dealt with a number of issues off the field. But they’re still in playoff contention. It’s hard to predict what this team will do as they’ve been so inconsistent. Last week, they lost the Washington Football Team on a game-winning field goal. A win this week would put them right back in the hunt for the division.

Everybody knows how odd of a season this has been for the Kansas City Chiefs. With that being said, they still lead the division and have had a ton of success as of late. They’re coming off a big divisional win over the Denver Broncos 22-9 on Sunday Night Football. That was a big confidence booster for their defense who has played much better down the stretch.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -450, Raiders +340