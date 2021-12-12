What channel Ravens vs. Browns is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens won the first meeting between the two teams 16-10.

The Ravens are coming off a late loss to the Steelers after missing a two-point conversion at the end of the contest. Baltimore’s offense has been in a funk for a while now, and Lamar Jackson has thrown eight interceptions in the last four games he’s played. Four of those came against these Browns a few weeks ago.

Cleveland comes off a bye week and needs a win badly to stay in the AFC playoff picture. Baker Mayfield has been heavily criticized for his play, and Cleveland’s skill players have not been able to deliver in key moments. The Browns do have a strong run game and will likely lean on that in this contest.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ravens vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Browns -140, Ravens +120