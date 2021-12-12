What channel 49ers vs. Bengals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The 49ers are coming off a tough loss to the Seahawks and need a win to stay in the thick of the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco also has significant injury concerns, with Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel trending towards missing time. The 49ers defense has started to round into from over the last few weeks and could be the key to winning this game.

The Bengals also have some injury issues, mainly with Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon. The quarterback has a finger issue and played through the problem in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers, while Mixon sustained a neck injury. The running back says he can play through the problem, so that’s good news. The Bengals have a chance here to get back in the AFC North race with the Ravens faltering last week against the Steelers.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

49ers vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -125, Bengals +105