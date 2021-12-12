David Johnson placed on Covid list prior to Week 14 vs. Seahawks

Houston Texans RB David Johnson was placed on the Covid/Reserve list on Sunday morning and won’t play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. The 2-10 Texans host the Seahawks this week and won’t have one of their running backs. As a result, we should see Rex Burkhead continue to lead the backfield uncontested. Last week against the Colts, the Texans had Johnson as an inactive.

Fantasy football impact

With DJ out last week, the Texans had Burkhead lead with 8 carries, though he was ineffective in a 31-0 loss. Houston just isn’t very good and it’s tough to rely on any of their offensive players. Brandin Cooks is active and will play. He received a few gadget carries last week. Burkhead should keep getting the bulk of the carries but there’s also Jaylen Samuels and Royce Freeman around to vulture touches.

Burkhead is the most appealing play for fantasy football and DFS. Not that it means you should be rushing to play him. He should see around 10 touches from the run game and passing game. It’s also not a terrible matchup. Davis Mills is also starting at QB, so the offense shouldn’t be able to push the ball down field much. That could mean more dump offs and running plays, which is a plus for Burkhead.