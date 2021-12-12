NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 15

The AFC North is arguably the most interesting division in the NFL — or maybe the ugliest. The black and blue continues and the standings are tightening up further with only four weeks remaining.

The Browns beat the Ravens in the early slate. They jumped out to a big lead and benefited from Lamar Jackson leaving the game with a sprained ankle. However, Tyler Huntley helped the Ravens climb back into it and nearly pull off an impressive comeback. They came up short and Cleveland pulled to within a game of the Ravens.

In the late slate on Sunday, the Bengals lost an overtime thriller to the 49ers after their own failed comeback effort. They dropped to third with the loss, but remain one game back of Baltimore

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds are coming out of Week 14 and headed toward Week 15.

Ravens: +165 (was -140)

Browns: +175 (was +450)

Bengals: +275 (was +225)

Steelers: +1200 (was +2000)

AFC North