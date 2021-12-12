Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 14

The NFL is working its way through Week 14 and we’re starting to get into critical divisional matchups. The NFC East has the busiest final five weeks of divisional matchups, but we saw quite a few big divisional matchups across the league this weekend.

We came into the weekend with the Bucs holding a chance to clinch the NFC South. That won’t happen after the Saints won. The Packers had a chance to clinch the NFC North coming into Week 14, but the Vikings win removes that possibility for this week. The Cardinals are the only team remaining with a clinching scenario. If they win they clinch the first playoff berth in the league.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 14 weeks of football. We’ll update after the 4:05/4:25 p.m. games and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

AFC East

The Jets lost to the Saints and were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

AFC North

The Steelers lost to the Vikings on Thursday to open the week. The Browns held off a wild Ravens comeback to tighten up the division.

AFC South

The Titans beat the Jaguars to mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention. The Texans lost to the Seahawks.

AFC West

The Chiefs thumped the Raiders.

NFC East

The Cowboys held off a Washington comeback to take a three-game lead.

NFC North

The Vikings beat the Steelers on TNF to open the week.

NFC South

The Saints beat the Jets and the Falcons beat the Panthers.

NFC West

The Seahawks had trouble early against the Texans but pulled away in the second half to win.