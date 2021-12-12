Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 14

The NFL is working its way through Week 14 and we’re starting to get into critical divisional matchups. The NFC East has the busiest final five weeks of divisional matchups, but we saw quite a few big divisional matchups across the league this weekend.
We came into the weekend with the Bucs holding a chance to clinch the NFC South. That won’t happen after the Saints won. The Packers had a chance to clinch the NFC North coming into Week 14, but the Vikings win removes that possibility for this week. The Cardinals are the only team remaining with a clinching scenario. If they win they clinch the first playoff berth in the league.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 14 weeks of football. We’ll update after the 4:05/4:25 p.m. games and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.
AFC East
The Jets lost to the Saints and were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
- New England Patriots, 9-4
- Buffalo Bills, 7-5
- Miami Dolphins, 6-7
- New York Jets, 3-10 — eliminated
AFC North
The Steelers lost to the Vikings on Thursday to open the week. The Browns held off a wild Ravens comeback to tighten up the division.
- Baltimore Ravens, 8-5
- Cincinnati Bengals, 7-5
- Cleveland Browns, 7-6
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-6-1
AFC South
The Titans beat the Jaguars to mathematically eliminate them from playoff contention. The Texans lost to the Seahawks.
- Tennessee Titans, 9-4
- Indianapolis Colts, 7-6
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-11 — eliminated
- Houston Texans, 2-11 — eliminated
AFC West
The Chiefs thumped the Raiders.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 9-4
- Los Angeles Chargers, 7-5
- Denver Broncos, 6-6
- Las Vegas Raiders, 6-7
NFC East
The Cowboys held off a Washington comeback to take a three-game lead.
- Dallas Cowboys, 9-4
- Washington Football Team, 6-7
- Philadelphia Eagles, 6-7
- New York Giants, 4-8
NFC North
The Vikings beat the Steelers on TNF to open the week.
- Green Bay Packers, 9-3
- Minnesota Vikings, 6-7
- Chicago Bears, 4-8
- Detroit Lions, 1-10-1
NFC South
The Saints beat the Jets and the Falcons beat the Panthers.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 9-3
- Atlanta Falcons, 6-7
- New Orleans Saints, 6-7
- Carolina Panthers, 5-8
NFC West
The Seahawks had trouble early against the Texans but pulled away in the second half to win.
- Arizona Cardinals, 10-2
- Los Angeles Rams, 8-4
- San Francisco 49ers, 6-6
- Seattle Seahawks, 5-8