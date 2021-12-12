NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 15

The NFC East wraps up Sunday afternoon, but the key game is a wrap for purposes of division standings. The Cowboys won a wild one over Washington and now have a three-game lead in the division. The Eagles are on a bye while the Giants are facing the Chargers Sunday afternoon.

The NFL schedule-makers made a very specific decision with the NFC East. They set it up so that the division schedule would be as prominent as any. The Cowboys play three divisional games over the final four weeks while Washington is playing all divisional games the rest of the way. Dallas can’t necessarily clinch the division in Week 15, but they can all but settle it. They lead by three games over Washington and Philadelphia, and those two are facing each other. If they tie, the Cowboys can clinch the division with a win. If there is a winner of that one, then the first Dallas division-clinching scenario will come in Week 16.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 14. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 15.

Cowboys: -800

Washington: +650

Eagles: +1600

Giants: +10000

NFC East