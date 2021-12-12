NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 15

The NFC South features a runaway train and then a jumbled mess fighting for wild card crumbs. The Bucs held off a wild Bills comeback to win in overtime on a Breshad Perriman walkoff score. They improved to 10-3 and have clinched a tie for the division. They can clinch the division with a win in Week 15.

Meanwhile, the Falcons beat the Panthers and the Saints beat the Jets to each improve to 6-7. They are part of a five-way tie for seventh place in the NFC. Washington has the edge, and Atlanta and New Orleans also fall behind Minnesota and Philadelphia due to tiebreakers. They’re both a game up on Carolina and Seattle and it is truly a mess across the NFC wild card picture.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 14. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 15.

UPDATE: DK has pulled NFC South odds with this one all but decided.

Bucs: -10000

Saints: +5000

Panthers: +25000

Falcons: +25000

NFC South