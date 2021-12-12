NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 15

The AFC East has wrapped up its Week 14 slate and the Patriots moved a step closer to a division title without playing a down. The Patriots were on a bye but the Bills lost their road game against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay was thumping them early but Buffalo put up a game effort in nearly completing the comeback win.

Nonetheless, Buffalo drops to 7-6 and is now just scuffling to get into the playoffs. New England has a two-game lead on Buffalo with four to go with a Week 16 matchup remaining between the two. Buffalo is now in seventh place, holding the final wild card due to tiebreakers. There are five AFC teams with a 7-6 record, so there is a long way to go in the playoff chase.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins had the week off and are now only a game back of Buffalo. The Jets lost to the Saints and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds are coming out of Week 14 and headed toward Week 15.

Patriots: - (was -275)

Bills: +250 (was +200)

Dolphins: +10000 (was +20000)

AFC East