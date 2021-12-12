NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC West coming out of Week 15

It’s safe to say Week 15 Thursday Night Football is going to be kind of huge. The Chargers host the Chiefs and the AFC West title could effectively be on the line. Both teams won in Week 14 and remain a game apart in the standings. Kansas City is 9-4 and LA is 8-5. More importantly for now, the Chargers won at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this year and can secure the head-to-head sweep with a win on Thursday.

The rest of the division isn’t much further back. The Broncos beat the Lions to improve to 7-6 and in a growing tie for the final spots. They are also now ahead of the Raiders, who lost to the Chiefs. Even with the loss, Las Vegas is hanging around the wild card race. They’re a game back and while they have some work to do, there are some big opportunities in these final four weeks.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 14. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 15.

Chiefs: -200

Chargers: +190

Broncos: +1800

Raiders: +3500

AFC West