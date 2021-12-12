NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 15

The AFC South wrapped things up early on Sunday and the Titans have added some ground in the standings. The Titans beat the Jaguars, and with the Colts on bye, Tennessee is now two full games up on them.

Notably, the Jaguars loss means they join the Texans as being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Jets joined the group immediately after, but Houston and Jacksonville were the first two teams eliminated this season. The Jaguars and Texans currently sit in the second and third spots in the 2022 NFL Draft order. The Lions are 1-10-1 while Jacksonville and Houston are 2-11.

The Titans can now clinch the division in Week 15. If they beat the Steelers and the Colts lose to the Patriots, Tennessee would clinch the division. The Titans beat the Colts in both head-to-head matchups this season, which gives them the tiebreaker.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 14. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 15.

Titans: -2500

Colts: +900

AFC South