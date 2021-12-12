Raiders march on Chiefs logo, follow with fumble and KC score on first play

We’re late into the 2021 NFL season and rivals are getting a chance to decide their respective divisions. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders and the game has gotten off to an inauspicious start for the 6-6 Raiders.

After closing pre-game warmups, the Raiders decided to meet on the 50-yard line at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs fans did not appreciate it. It was a bold move, but rivalry games bring this out in the teams.

No idea why the Raiders thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/vSjDgy0xiU — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 12, 2021

Except, things went south in a hurry for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs took a handoff on the first offensive play of the game. He was strung out to the sideline and then fumbled after getting tackled. Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes picked up the ball and ran it back 23 yards for the score.

The Chiefs won’t clinch anything with a win over the Raiders, but Las Vegas could drop to two full games out of the wild card race with a loss. With only four games remaining after this weekend, they’ll be in a tough spot.