What channel is Rams-Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to close out Week 14 and look to complete the series sweep. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and total points is installed at 51.

The Cardinals have a two-game lead on the Rams in the NFC West and can clinch a playoff berth with a win. A win over the Rams would also put the Cardinals in position to clinch the division in Week 15 with a win or Rams loss. Last week, Arizona welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following a Week 12 bye. The Cardinals went 2-1 without their two stars, and then beat the Bears 33-22 in their returns.

The Rams are 8-4 and hold the top wild card spot with a two game lead on Washington and San Francisco. LA beat the Jaguars 37-7 last weekend to snap a three-game losing streak that included a home loss to the Titans and road losses to the 49ers and Packers.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, December 13th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN