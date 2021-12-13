What channel Rams vs. Cardinals on Monday Night Football is on, how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Rams have been in a bit of a funk offensively of late, but got their act together against the Jgauars. Matthew Stafford is batting through arm pain, while the running back group has several nagging ailments to deal with. Nevertheless, Los Angeles remains a playoff team under Sean McVay and has continued to go all in to win a Super Bowl. A win here would be a big confidence booster for this group.

The Cardinals finally got Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back last week against the Bears, but both looked predictably rusty in a victory. A Monday game at home against a strong division rival will provide Arizona with one of its toughest tests of the season. Let’s see how Murray, Hopkins and the Cardinals defense step up to the challenge.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Rams vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -135, Rams +115