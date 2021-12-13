 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 15

The NFC North is working its way through Week 14. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 15.

By David Fucillo
Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers is lifted by Abdullah Anderson #72 after a three-yard touchdown reception against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of the NFL game at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFC North got a pair of primetime spotlights in Week 14 and put on a show. The Vikings beat the Steelers on Thursday Night Football and the Packers beat the Bears on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota nearly blew a 29-point lead but held on late, while the Packers pulled away in the third quarter during a shootout with their longtime rivals.

The Vikings win meant the Packers could not clinch the division title, but they’ve secured no worse than a tie for first. Green Bay can clinch the division in Week 15 with a win over the Ravens or a Vikings loss to the Bears. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 6-7 and tied with Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and New Orleans for the final wild card berth. Only Washington has a tiebreaker edge on the Vikings for the time-being.

Chicago dropped to 4-9 with the loss and while they are still only two games out of the wild card race, there are seven teams between them and seventh place Washington. It’s not happening.

Finally, the Lions lost once again to drop to 1-11-1. They are officially eliminated from playoff contention, in case there was ever any question.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds are coming out of Week 14 and headed toward Week 15.

Packers: -10000 (was -10000)
Vikings: +4000 (was +2500)

NFC North

  1. Green Bay Packers, 10-3
  2. Minnesota Vikings, 6-7
  3. Chicago Bears, 4-9
  4. Detroit Lions, 1-11-1 — eliminated

