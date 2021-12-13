Considering the injury report as you address the Week 15 fantasy waiver wire

Week 14 NFL Sunday is just about a wrap! We still have Rams-Cardinals for Monday Night Football, but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. With the playoffs beginning for most leagues this week, you absolutely cannot afford to make a wrong move for your lineup.

As with every week in the NFL, key skill position players are going to go down with an injury. Some may step right back onto the field soon while others will miss time. When one guy goes, an opportunity opens up for someone else to fill the gap.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens got knocked down a peg in a 24-22 loss to the Browns on Sunday and matters were made worse with them losing quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former MVP suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room, never returning to the matchup.

Should Jackson miss time, backup Tyler Huntley (1% Yahoo/0% ESPN) will be readily available if you’re feeling risky. He completed 27-of-38 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown and nearly led the team to a miraculous second half comeback. Rashod Bateman (37% Yahoo/26% ESPN) caught seven passes for 103 yards throughout the game and will also be readily available on the wire as one of Huntley’s favorite targets.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

In that same game, Kareem Hunt also suffered an ankle injury for the Browns in the first half and did not return to the action. Hunt has been banged up for a good chunk of the season, so this is normal at this point for fantasy managers.

For those of you who dropped D’Ernest Johnson (24% ESPN/13% Yahoo) after he was relegated back down to a backup role, it’s probably time to consider adding him back. Johnson stepped in and provided 22 yards off four carries on Sunday, but those number will go up if Hunt is declared out for next week.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

Scary Terry went into concussion protocol during WFT’s 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday and did not return. He had four targets but no catches in his limited time on the field.

Washington’s passing game is all over the place right now and if McLaurin can’t be cleared in time for next week, then multiple receiving targets could be options. They include Adam Humphries (0% Yahoo and ESPN), DeAndre Carter (3% Yahoo/2% ESPN), and Cam Sims (0% Yahoo and ESPN), who hauled in 69 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

The Bills’ furious comeback attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ultimately came up short in a 33-27 overtime loss on Sunday. They also lost wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the game to a knee injury. The veteran wideout caught a single pass for 25 yards before leaving the game for good.

If Sanders were to miss time due to the injury, Gabriel Davis (3% Yahoo and ESPN) is right there to scoop up off the wire. The wideout caught five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and played a huge role in Buffalo’s comeback efforts.

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team

Washington suffered another blow to the offense when quarterback Taylor Heinicke went down with a knee injury in the second half and didn’t return. He was harassed all afternoon by the Dallas defense, getting sacked four times and throwing a pick-six.

Kyle Allen (0% Yahoo and ESPN) would be available for anyone in dire need of a QB this week.