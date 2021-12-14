NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC West coming out of Week 14

The NFC West is a little tighter coming out of Week 14. Two months after the Cardinals went into LA and beat the Rams, the Rams returned the favor in Glendale. LA beat Arizona 30-23 on Monday Night Football to close out Week 14 and head into Week 15 only a game out of first place. They split the head-to-head series, so the tiebreaker is division record — which Arizona leads 4-1 to 2-2.

The 49ers and Seahawks both won their Sunday games. LA tops the wild card race in the fifth position and San Francisco is currently in the sixth spot, a game up on five teams sitting at 6-7. The Seahawks are in 13th place overall and have a huge matchup with the Rams in Week 15.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here’s where odds are heading into Week 15 as well as what they were coming into this past weekend.

Cardinals: -700 (was -1600)

Rams: +450 (was +800)

49ers: +10000 (no change)

NFC West