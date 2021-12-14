OBJ tests positive for COVID-19, Rams enter intensive protocols

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that could impact Week 15 in a big way. WR Odell Beckham Jr. was placed on the Reserve/COVID list and the Rams were forced to enter intensive protocols by the NFL. Beckham tested positive for COVID-19 and he’s just the latest player who will enter protocols. We’ll see if this becomes an issue for the Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Update — Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Higbee’s test was a false positive. McVay also said he doesn’t believe the positive tests and outbreak will impact momentum heading into Week 15 v. the Seahawks.

Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee were among players to be ruled out prior to MNF due to COVID-19. RB Darrell Henderson Jr. had been in protocols last week and was also unable to play in the win. There were also multiple other Rams players who were on the list and unable to play.

The Rams have a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 at home and you’ve got to think this game is in danger of being postponed and pushed back. We’ll see if the Rams can get this COVID-19 outbreak under control, but it’s clear there will be more positive tests and players will need to isolate for 10+ days before returning. We’re not saying teams and the NFL aren’t following protocols but we’re also seeing issues throughout multiple teams dealing with positive tests. It doesn’t seem like things are going to get better anytime soon.