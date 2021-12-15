 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

By David Fucillo
Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks at his notes during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns continue to face an outbreak of COVID-19 and now head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell have tested positive. The Browns are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The team announced the news on Wednesday morning and added that Stefanski is vaccinated and has received a booster. That means that if he tests negative twice across at least 24 hours between now and Saturday, he can coach the game. If he cannot get two negative tests, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would serve as play caller.

Player testing for Wednesday was still ongoing, but it’s been a busy week for the team thus far. Their reserve/COVID-19 list includes TE Stephen Carlson, OGs Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, P Jamie Gillan, TEs Austin Hooper and David Njoku, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takkarist McKinley, LB Anthony Walker, and OT Jedrick Wills, Jr.

