Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns continue to face an outbreak of COVID-19 and now head coach Kevin Stefanski and acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell have tested positive. The Browns are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The team announced the news on Wednesday morning and added that Stefanski is vaccinated and has received a booster. That means that if he tests negative twice across at least 24 hours between now and Saturday, he can coach the game. If he cannot get two negative tests, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would serve as play caller.

Player testing for Wednesday was still ongoing, but it’s been a busy week for the team thus far. Their reserve/COVID-19 list includes TE Stephen Carlson, OGs Wyatt Teller and Drew Forbes, P Jamie Gillan, TEs Austin Hooper and David Njoku, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takkarist McKinley, LB Anthony Walker, and OT Jedrick Wills, Jr.