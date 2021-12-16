How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers on Week 15 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet Thursday in a massive AFC West showdown which will have division, conference and league implications. The Chargers won the first meeting between the two teams in an upset, but have cooled off a bit in recent weeks. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have found their groove again defensively and should be better prepared to stop LA’s offense in this one.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports App, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140