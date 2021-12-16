What channel is Chiefs vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet Thursday in Los Angeles to kick off Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. Both teams have been dealing with COVID issues as the entire league and sports world sees cases rise, but the game is still slated to go on as scheduled.

The Chiefs have really turned things around since their first meeting with the Chargers. Kansas City’s defense has been dominant over the last three games, and Patrick Mahomes is starting to make better decisions in key spots. This is starting to look like the team that went to back-to-back Super Bowls.

The Chargers began the year hot and had a big win over Kansas City under their belt but have cooled off recently. LA has only won three of its last six, and two of those wins came against the Eagles and Giants. This Thursday game is an opportunity for the Chargers to show they are still contenders in the AFC, even if their recent play has not matched their start to the season.

Chiefs vs. Chargers TV Info

Game date: Thursday, December 16th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites against the spread and -160 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers are +140 on the moneyline, with the total set at 52.