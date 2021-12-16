Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after reported Josh Lambo kicking incident

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially fired head coach Urban Meyer only 13 games into his NFL career. The last straw would appear to be the report that he kicked kicker Josh Lambo while the latter was stretching in warmups during the final week of the preseason. This followed reports Meyer called his coaches losers and even before that an incident involving a viral video during the team’s bye week.

Notably, the Jaguars have known about the Lambo incident for several months, per Eugene Frenette. The firing would appear to have happened more because it became publicly known and thus further embarrassment, as opposed to the action itself.

This all came while the team got off to a 2-11 start and did not appear to be making any real progress. The Jaguars invested the No. 1 overall draft pick in quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He has flashed the skill that has enamored scouts since his early college days, but Meyer was an impediment to his success. It took several embarrassing non-game incidents to get rid of Meyer, but one could argue he deserved to be fired for a host of football reasons.

Shad Khan announced the firing late Wednesday night. He said that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season and GM Trent Baalke will remain in his position.