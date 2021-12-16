NFL updates their COVID-19 protocols, including quicker return for vaccinated players

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to new COVID-19 protocols. These new rules stem from the current outbreak of COVID-19 across the league and will tighten up mask usage and outside contact on the road, but probably the biggest change is that a vaccinated player who is asymptomatic can return to team activities with two negative tests taken the same day.

With so many players testing positive, but also being asymptomatic, the league has decided that as long as they are vaccinated, they can test out of the protocols with two negative tests, including rapid-result tests, as early as the day after their positive test. Before, they needed two negative tests 24 hours apart. This should give players a much better shot at returning to the field in a more timely manner.

There are many players who this could help allow them to play this weekend, so we should start seeing players returning quicker than they have been as we move forward. And, it could help save your fantasy season too.