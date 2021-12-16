Joe Buck offers bizarre suggestion that maybe Donald Parham was shaking because he was cold

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered a frightening injury during Week 15 Thursday Night Football when he went down hard in the end zone. He was taken off the field on a stretcher with what appeared to be a concussion. His arms extended in an unnatural way in what was being described as a “fencing response”. We won’t post the video, but suffice to say, it was a scary moment and not at all surprising he was taken to the hospital for observation.

TNF is broadcast by FOX and they showed some unnecessary video of everything that was going on, leaving most people rather uncomfortable. And then, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck made a rather bizarre statement. He talked about not wanting to speculate about any injury, but particularly that kind of injury. He then started talking about how it was cold and the shaking we saw from Parham could very well have been related to that and not any kind of reaction to a head injury.

Whatever the weather, that is one of the more bizarre takes offered after an injury and I’m not entirely sure why Buck would offer that up. Maybe he was trying to make people feel a little better, but it was still an odd approach to the whole thing. Buck would have been better suited offering his thoughts for Parham and his family and just moving on.