NFL considering postponing multiple Week 15 games, per report

The league is trying to navigate a COVID outbreak.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams enters the stadium before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Update: It looks like Seahawks-Rams is also being moved to Tuesday, along with Eagles-Washington.

Update: It looks as if the NFL is moving Washington’s game against the Eagles to Tuesday, per Adam Schefter.

The NFL is looking into postponing multiple Week 15 games due to the COVID outbreak across the league, according to Adam Schefter. Jay Glazer reports the Rams, Eagles, Washington and Seahawks are all waiting for word from the league based on what happens with the Browns and Raiders, who are scheduled to play Saturday.

The NFL is not alone in this issue. The NBA, college basketball and the NHL have all seen COVID cases spike as players are seemingly entering health and safety protocols by the minute. According to the data from each league, a large majority of these individuals are vaccinated and can test out of the protocols. A handful will also be considered close contacts.

The NFL previously stated teams that do not have the required number of players for any game will have to forfeit the contest, as part of a push to get everyone vaccinated. The league said it would not reschedule games, as it had to do last season when there was no vaccine available.

