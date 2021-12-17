 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will the Rams-Seahawks game play as scheduled in Week 15?

It looks like this game will be moved from Sunday’s late afternoon slot.

By David Fucillo Updated
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams looks to throw the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Update: We have a time for Tuesday’s game between the Seahawks and Rams.

The NFL is likely to move Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams to Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. This is part of the league’s overall juggling of the Week 15 schedule to combat a COVID outbreak across the country.

The Rams had a surge in COVID cases after a big win on Monday night over the Cardinals and had to close their facility. The Seahawks also saw players get put on the reserve/COVID list, leading to more questions about the game. The NFL as a whole went into intensive protocols for the virus as the league tried to navigate this outbreak.

In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Rams won 26-17. This was the same game Russell Wilson injured his hand and had to miss a good chunk of the season. The Seahawks haven’t been the same since offensively, leading to questions about the team’s future. The Rams, meanwhile, continue to look like a force in the NFC.

