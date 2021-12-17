Will the Rams-Seahawks game play as scheduled in Week 15?

Update: We have a time for Tuesday’s game between the Seahawks and Rams.

Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The NFL is likely to move Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams to Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. This is part of the league’s overall juggling of the Week 15 schedule to combat a COVID outbreak across the country.

Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources.



If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The Rams had a surge in COVID cases after a big win on Monday night over the Cardinals and had to close their facility. The Seahawks also saw players get put on the reserve/COVID list, leading to more questions about the game. The NFL as a whole went into intensive protocols for the virus as the league tried to navigate this outbreak.

In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Rams won 26-17. This was the same game Russell Wilson injured his hand and had to miss a good chunk of the season. The Seahawks haven’t been the same since offensively, leading to questions about the team’s future. The Rams, meanwhile, continue to look like a force in the NFC.