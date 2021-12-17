Will the Rams-Seahawks game play as scheduled in Week 15?

Update: We have a time for Tuesday’s game between the Seahawks and Rams.
Seahawks at Rams switched to Tuesday at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
The NFL is likely to move Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams to Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. This is part of the league’s overall juggling of the Week 15 schedule to combat a COVID outbreak across the country.
Seahawks at Rams, and WFT at Eagles both are now expected to be rescheduled for Tuesday, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021
If the postponed games had been cancelled, players would not have gotten paid for the week.
The Rams had a surge in COVID cases after a big win on Monday night over the Cardinals and had to close their facility. The Seahawks also saw players get put on the reserve/COVID list, leading to more questions about the game. The NFL as a whole went into intensive protocols for the virus as the league tried to navigate this outbreak.
In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Rams won 26-17. This was the same game Russell Wilson injured his hand and had to miss a good chunk of the season. The Seahawks haven’t been the same since offensively, leading to questions about the team’s future. The Rams, meanwhile, continue to look like a force in the NFC.