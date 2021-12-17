What the NFL’s Week 15 schedule looks like following COVID-19 rescheduling

A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in multiple schedule changes for the NFL. A year later even with vaccines in hand, the pandemic is once again forcing schedule changes.

The NFL kicked off Week 15 with a Chiefs overtime win over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. A day later, the league has announced three games are being rescheduled due to COVID-19. The Raiders-Browns game has been moved from Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to Monday at 5 p.m. It will air nationally on NFL Network. The Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games that had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been moved to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Both games will air on FOX and be split up across the country with 70% of the country getting the Washington-Eagles game.

Here’s the full schedule for Week 15 heading into the weekend.

Saturday, December 18

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 PM, NFLN

Sunday, December 19

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM, FOX

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Monday, December 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 5:00 PM, NFLN

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Tuesday, December 21

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 7:00 PM, FOX

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:00 PM, FOX