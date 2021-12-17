What the NFL’s Week 15 schedule looks like following COVID-19 rescheduling

A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in multiple schedule changes for the NFL. A year later even with vaccines in hand, the pandemic is once again forcing schedule changes.
The NFL kicked off Week 15 with a Chiefs overtime win over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football. A day later, the league has announced three games are being rescheduled due to COVID-19. The Raiders-Browns game has been moved from Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to Monday at 5 p.m. It will air nationally on NFL Network. The Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games that had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been moved to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Both games will air on FOX and be split up across the country with 70% of the country getting the Washington-Eagles game.
Here’s the full schedule for Week 15 heading into the weekend.
Saturday, December 18
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 PM, NFLN
Sunday, December 19
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM, FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1:00 PM, FOX
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 PM, FOX
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Monday, December 20
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 5:00 PM, NFLN
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Tuesday, December 21
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 7:00 PM, FOX
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:00 PM, FOX