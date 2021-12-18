Breaking down NFL weather for Week 15, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 15 is here! This is the time of year we need to pay extra close attention to the weather, but thankfully we are getting pretty lucky this season and this week. Weather won’t be perfect around the league, but there aren’t any games we must avoid.

In the Week 15 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Orchard Park in December isn’t going to be warm, as they’ll be around 30 degrees, but the wind will be under 10 mph and there shouldn’t be any rain or snow.

Winds will be around 12 mph and skies will be clear with no rain and temperatures in the low 40s

This game has a 50 percent chance of rain, but I doubt it rains non-stop all game if it does rain. Temperatures will be in the high 70s, while the win will be around 12 mph. Not perfect, but mostly fine for football.

This game is similar to the Jacksonville game, with 60 percent chance of rain, highs around 80 degrees and wind around 10 mph.

Good, but cold weather for this one, as there is no rain in the forecast, wind will be around 8 mph and temperatures in the mid-30s.

Perfect weather in the bay area, with temperatures in the mid 40s, no rain, and wind a light 5 mph.

Great weather in Denver, with temperatures in the mid-50s, clear skies and light winds.

Temperatures in Baltimore will be in the low 40s and wind around 10 mph with no precipitation.

Tom Brady gets low 70s, no wind and no rain to work his usual magic.

The move to Monday shouldn’t be a bad one for the weather, as the temperatures will be in the high 30s with no precipitation and winds around 12 mph.

Chicago will be cold, but still right above freezing, with winds around 8 mph and no rain or snow.

Home sweet dome