What channel is Patriots vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 15

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts renew one of the league’s more recent rivalries when the two AFC playoff contenders face off Saturday in Week 15. The Patriots have not lost a game since Week 6, while the Colts enter this game at 7-6 after a 0-3 start.

New England’s formula for success hasn’t involved rookie quarterback Mac Jones throwing the ball all around the park, but he is completing passes at an elite rate. The Patriots running game has been solid all season, and the defense is playing at a historic clip as well.

The Colts have found their footing after a rocky start. Jonathan Taylor is in the MVP conversation, while Carson Wentz has started to develop a connection with his receivers. Frank Reich’s offensive system is starting to come together, while Indy’s defense has been a sneaky good unit this season.

Patriots vs. Colts TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 18th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

The Colts are 2-point favorites and -135 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Patriots are +115 on the moneyline, with the total set at 45.