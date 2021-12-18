How to watch Patriots vs. Colts in Week 15 on TV, via live stream

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet Saturday evening in a matchup of two playoff contenders in the AFC. These two have had several great encounters of the years with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at the helm but this latest meeting is more likely to be a clash of run games and defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Patriots vs. Colts

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NFL Network website or apps

Moneyline odds: Colts -135, Patriots +115