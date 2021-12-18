NFL, NFLPA discussing COVID-19 protocols that would cut back on testing of vaccinated players

The NFL and NFLPA negotiated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season, and after a rash of positive cases over the past week, the two sides are looking to make changes.

Albert Breer is reporting the two sides are nearing a deal that would make changes to how vaccinated players are handling in testing. If a player is vaccinated and showing symptoms, they would continue getting tested. However, if a player is vaccinated and not showing any symptoms, they would generally not be tested on a regular basis, but rather only be subject to some manner of “spot testing.” Unvaccinated players would continue to be tested daily.

Breer reported that the final hurdle is the terms of spot testing. Once that is finalized, an agreement could be reached on Saturday and apply moving forward. The league already made changes to how quickly vaccinated asymptomatic players can return from a positive test. It would speed up that process and that coupled with these new changes would significantly cut down on the number of players going on the COVID-19 list.