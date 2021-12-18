Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and will miss the team’s NFC South showdown against the New Orleans Saints for Sunday Night Football. He is the first Bucs player to be placed on the list this week and per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, none of his teammates were deemed close contacts.

This is bittersweet for Perriman considering he ended up being the hero in last Sunday’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. In the extra period, he walked it off by taking a pass from Tom Brady 58 yards to the house to end the ballgame and give the team its 10th victory of the season.

Prior to that, the veteran began the season with the Chicago Bears before being waived in early November. The Bucs picked him up off waivers prior to Week 10 and has caught just four passes during his second stint with the organization.