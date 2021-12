Michael Pittman and Kyler Duggar went at it like Frank Gore and Deron Williams on Saturday night and it didn’t ed up well for either player. Both Pittman and Duggar were ejected.

#Colts WR Michael Pittman and #Patriots S Kyle Dugger have been ejected for going at it. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/3DGh64pPVK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021

Pittman will end the night with just one catch for seven yards, but Carson Wentz missed earlier in the game for a likely long touchdown.