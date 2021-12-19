 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants face off in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Terence Steele #78, Dak Prescott #4, and Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys line up against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys have won two straight games to keep a hold on the NFC East lead heading into this week. Dallas is among the few teams not dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak. The big question mark is in the backfield with RB Tony Pollard a question mark for this week.

The Giants will roll into Week 15 with Mike Glennon at QB again. Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury, has already been ruled out. Jones was able to practice a bit this week, so there’s a shot he returns before the end of the regular season. New York has lost two games in a row to drop to 4-9, so it doesn’t look like the playoffs are in the cards.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Cowboys are -11.5 on the spread against the Giants on the road. New York is +410 on the moneyline while the point total is set at 44.5.

