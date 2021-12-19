What channel is Cowboys vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys have won two straight games to keep a hold on the NFC East lead heading into this week. Dallas is among the few teams not dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak. The big question mark is in the backfield with RB Tony Pollard a question mark for this week.

The Giants will roll into Week 15 with Mike Glennon at QB again. Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury, has already been ruled out. Jones was able to practice a bit this week, so there’s a shot he returns before the end of the regular season. New York has lost two games in a row to drop to 4-9, so it doesn’t look like the playoffs are in the cards.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cowboys are -11.5 on the spread against the Giants on the road. New York is +410 on the moneyline while the point total is set at 44.5.