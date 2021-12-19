What channel is Texans vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 15

The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in Week 15 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

This game has major implications for the 2022 NFL Draft. As of now, the Detroit Lions are in line to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Texans and Jaguars are behind the Lions, tied in the standings at 2-11 each. Whoever wins this game will drop down the draft board slightly. In reality, both teams are going to play to win, but that may not be the best outcome for either team.

The Jaguars finally fired head coach Urban Meyer this week after a story came out saying he kicked former kicker Josh Lambo during practice. The writing had been the wall for Meyer for a bit and it was only a matter of time before he got the axe. Maybe this will free up RB James Robinson to get more touches. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence could also thrive in this matchup.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

The Jaguars are 5.5-point favorites entering their first game post-Meyer. The point total is very low at 39.5 while the Texans are +185 on the moneyline.