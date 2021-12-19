What channel is Titans vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 15

The Tennessee Titans head to PA to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET in Week 15 on Sunday.

The Titans enter this game with a 2.0 game lead on the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South. A win would make it tough for the Colts to overtake the Titans for the division with just three games left in the regular season. The Titans bounced back last week against the Jaguars to end a mini two-game skid.

The Steelers are still in the AFC playoff picture despite being 6-6-1 on the season. That tie against the Lions could prove useful in tiebreaker situations for the playoffs. Pittsburgh is behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the standings for the AFC North and playoff picture. A win over the Titans would keep the Steelers’ wild card chances alive.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Steelers are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Titans, who are +110 on the moneyline. The over/under is set at 42.5 points.