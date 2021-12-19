 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Jets vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 15

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins face off in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Adam Shaheen #80 of the Miami Dolphins in action against Michael Carter II #30 of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 24-17. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets head down South to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday in Week 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Jets are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They’re a long-shot, but still alive with four games to go. New York has lost five of the past six games to fall to 3-10 on the season. The Jets have allowed at least 30 points in four of the past six games, so defense has been an issue.

The Dolphins are among that bunch of teams in the hunt for the wild card in the AFC. Miami is 6-7 and has four games to try and get in. There are eight teams in the AFC standings separated by just 1.0 game. The Dolphins have won five in a row to get back into it, though the end of the schedule will be tough with the Titans and Pats to close out the regular season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Dolphins are favored by 9.5 points on the spread while the Jets are +330 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 41.

