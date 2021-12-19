What channel is Bengals vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak when they travel west to face the Denver Broncos on the road. Both teams are in the thick of a wild AFC playoff picture.

The Bengals are clicking offensively but have found their defense giving up key plays in big situations. Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins have been on fire, while Joe Mixon should bounce back after a rough Week 14 performance. If the Bengals can contain Denver’s run game, their offense should put up enough points to secure a win.

Denver’s formula this year has been simple. The run game is on point with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, while the defense has shut down opponents. Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t had to make big throws yet, but it’s evident he can’t do so when asked to. The Broncos have navigated this season but they still need a long-term answer at quarterback.

Bengals vs. Broncos TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Broncos are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 44. Denver is -155 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is +135.