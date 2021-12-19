What channel is Panthers vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 15

The Carolina Panthers head up North to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y in Week 15 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Panthers may be going with a three-man QB rotation soon. For whatever reason, coach Matt Rhule has been using both Cam Newton and PJ Walker in spurts the past few weeks. QB Sam Darnold has a chance to come off IR and finish out the season as QB for the Panthers. Carolina is 5-8 and has a tough schedule to close the season with the Bills this week and two matchups with the Bucs left.

Once viewed as a Super Bowl contender, the Bills are going to struggle to get into the playoffs at 7-6. There are eight teams separated by 1.0 game in the AFC playoff picture. Buffalo has lost four of the past six games to fall in the standings and likely won’t win the division over the Patriots. Coming off back-to-back losses, the Bills need this game to stay afloat.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Bills are 12-point favorites on the spread at home this week. The Panthers are +450 on the moneyline while the over/under is set at 44.5 points.