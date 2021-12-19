What channel is Cardinals vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals head to Motown to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 15 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.

This is a tale of two teams at opposite ends of the NFL spectrum. The Cardinals are 10-3 and are in the chase for the best record in the NFL this season at 10-3. Arizona is jumbled in with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the NFC standings. While the Lions are an easy matchup, the Cardinals will be missing a big name on offense. DeAndre Hopkins will miss the rest of the regular season due to a knee injury.

The Lions are the favorite to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Detroit is 1-11-1 on the season and has the fast track to the first overall selection. Detroit was coming off a win in Week 14 but got blown out by the Denver Broncos. The Lions face the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Packers to close out the season after Week 15.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cardinals are only a 12-point favorite against the Lions on the road. Detroit is +460 on the moneyline while the over/under is 47.5 points.