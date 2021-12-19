What channel is Saints vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Week 15

The New Orleans Saints will attempt to complete a season sweep of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the two teams meet in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football. The Saints are not exactly in the playoff picture but can ruin Tampa’s chances at getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Taysom Hill has finally taken over as the team’s quarterback, and his ability to move the ball with his legs has added some punch to this offense. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should be back, so the Saints will have their top offensive players in the mix. New Orleans’ defense has always given Tom Brady problems, so this will be a tough matchup.

Brady has not been able to handle the Saints well, outside of the playoff game in 2020. This is a game he desperately wants to win and will have some extra motivation here. The Bucs are getting great contributions from their skill players, although their defense hast not quite hit last season’s levels. This will be an interesting test for Tampa Bay on that side of the ball.

Saints vs. Buccaneers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 11.5-point favorites against the spread and -590 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. New Orleans is +425 on the moneyline, with the total set at 45.5.