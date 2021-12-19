 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Saints vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Week 15

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
New Orleans Saints v New York Jets
Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints will attempt to complete a season sweep of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the two teams meet in Week 15 on Sunday Night Football. The Saints are not exactly in the playoff picture but can ruin Tampa’s chances at getting the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Taysom Hill has finally taken over as the team’s quarterback, and his ability to move the ball with his legs has added some punch to this offense. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram should be back, so the Saints will have their top offensive players in the mix. New Orleans’ defense has always given Tom Brady problems, so this will be a tough matchup.

Brady has not been able to handle the Saints well, outside of the playoff game in 2020. This is a game he desperately wants to win and will have some extra motivation here. The Bucs are getting great contributions from their skill players, although their defense hast not quite hit last season’s levels. This will be an interesting test for Tampa Bay on that side of the ball.

Saints vs. Buccaneers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 11.5-point favorites against the spread and -590 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. New Orleans is +425 on the moneyline, with the total set at 45.5.

More From DraftKings Nation