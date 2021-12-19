What channel is Packers vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 15

The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 15 in what was supposed to be a highly anticipated clash. The Packers still have most of their key players intact, while the Ravens just want this injury-filled season to end.

The Packers are playing though injuries, with the most notable being Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback is dealing with a broken toe but has decided to keep going. Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are also playing through some lingering issues. Green Bay’s defense has been elite, and could be getting some key players back soon.

The Ravens saw major pieces go down left and right even before the season began but they finally may have suffered the one injury they couldn’t afford when Lamar Jackson went down in Week 14. The quarterback is officially questionable to play but is likely to be out in this game with an ankle issue. That hurts the entire offense and even though Tyler Huntley has played in games this season, he’s not Jackson.

Packers vs. Ravens TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Packers are 7-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay is -305 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is +240. The total is set at 43.5.