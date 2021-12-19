What channel is Falcons vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Week 15

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers square off in Week 15 with plenty of potential playoff picture implications. The game kicks off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. In the past this would have been a FOX game, but a couple years back the NFL and its TV partners agreed to allow for swapping of NFC and AFC games between FOX and CBS.

The 49ers are in sixth place in the NFC, with a 7-6 record and two games back of the Rams. The Falcons sit in tenth place with a 6-7 record and tied with four other teams. Neither team is out of the playoff race with a loss, but both badly need a win in this one.

Falcons vs. 49ers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 19th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 8.5-point favorites and -410 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Falcons are +310 on the moneyline and the total is set at 46.5.